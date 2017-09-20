Nest's Secure alarm system wants to protect your whole home

Enlarge Image Josh Miller

Google's Nest today introduced Nest Secure. Unlike Nest's previous standalone product offerings, Nest Secure is designed for the whole home. Like Abode, Scout, Simplisafe and other DIY home security systems, Nest Secure has a hub and a door/window sensor accessory designed to keep an eye on every entry point.

Nest's first product, the Learning Thermostat, launched in 2011. It wasn't the first smart thermostat, but its unique design helped us imagine home electronics in a new way. The third-gen $249 Nest Learning Thermostat has a few more features but has stayed loyal to its original design. Nest's latest model, the $169 Nest Thermostat E, keeps the Learning Thermostat's round shape, but is more minimal.

Nest also offers three security cameras -- the $199 Nest Cam Indoor, the $199 Nest Cam Outdoor and the $299 Nest Cam IQ. Nest's $99 second-gen Protect smoke and carbon monoxide detector is the Google/Alphabet company's final product.

Here are the three main components of Nest Secure:

Nest Guard -- 85 decibel siren, backup battery, LTE/3G backup, arm and disarm capabilities.

Nest Detect -- Door/window sensors will built-in tech to track who's home.

Nest Tag -- Tracking device to make sure you don't lose your keys and other important stuff.

Nest's director of product marketing, Maxime Veron, said at today's press event that the system will also work with Nest's security cameras to capture activity. The app, too, will give you access to optional professional monitoring (via Moni), as well as the ability to contact law enforcemetn or emergency services on demand.

Nest Secure is available for pre-order starting today for $499 (that's one Guard, two Detects and Two Tags), with shipping scheduled for November. You will have the option to add additional accessories, as needed.