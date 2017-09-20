Nest's next product? The Nest Cam IQ Outdoor

Josh Miller/CNET

Nest today expanded its home security product offerings with the new Nest Cam IQ Outdoor. Complete with facial recognition tech, SuperSight, two-way talk and more, this model is supposed to bring Nest's premium IQ tech to your yard.

Nest's inaugural product, the Learning Thermostat, was released in 2011. While it wasn't the first app-enabled thermostat to hit retail, the design-forward Nest helped us imagine home electronics as more than utilitarian hunks of plastic. Now in its third iteration, the $249 Nest Learning Thermostat has a few more features but hasn't strayed far from its original design. Nest recently introduced a more affordable model as well, the $169 Nest Thermostat E. The E retains the Learning Thermostat's rounded shape, but its off-white finish is more minimal.

Nest also offers a lineup of security cameras -- the $199 Nest Cam Indoor, the $199 Nest Cam Outdoor and the $299 Nest Cam IQ. All inspired by Dropcam cameras, a DIY security startup Nest purchased in 2014, all three models come with high-definition live streaming, motion detection and various smart home integrations.

Nest's $99 second-gen Protect smoke and carbon monoxide detector rounds out the Google/Alphabet company's product offerings.

Here's an overview of the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor's tech:

Two-way talk



HD live feed



Facial recognition



Motion detection



The Nest Cam IQ Outdoor is available for pre-order now for $349 and will ship to customers in November in the US, Canada and Europe.