Nestlé Recalls Chocolate-Chip Cookie Dough Over Possible Plastic Contamination

Nestlé is recalling some of its ready-to-bake refrigerated cookie dough after customers reported finding pieces of plastic in it.

The voluntary recall was initiated on Oct. 13 and is only for packages of Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling that were manufactured between June and September 2022 and distributed in the United States or Puerto Rico.

The UPC code for the recalled products, visible on the back of the package, is 050000429912. Customers can return the dough to the store where they bought it for a replacement or a refund.

Nestlé USA Announces Voluntary Recall of NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling Products Due to Potential Presence of Foreign Material https://t.co/zcd0B7XWnI pic.twitter.com/hT8dl25TSa — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) October 18, 2022

Nestlé said the recall was ordered after "a small number of consumers" reported seeing "white plastic pieces." No illnesses or injuries have been reported.



It added that it is working with the US Food & Drug Administration to raise awareness of the recall.



"The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers," the company said in a statement.

In 2019, Nestlé, the world's largest food company, recalled more than 20 varieties of its Ready To Bake Cookie Dough due to possible contamination by rubber pieces.