Nest working on 4K camera, report says

Google's smart home sister company Nest is working on a 4K camera, according to a report Monday by Android Police. The new camera won't record in 4K, the report says, but it will use the resolution for some advanced features.

Nest purchased security camera maker Dropcam for $555 million in 2014. A year later, it announced its first Nest-branded DIY HD camera, the Nest Cam (now Nest Cam Indoor). With HD live streaming, motion alerts and a sleek, discreet design priced at $200, the Nest Cam Indoor was very similar to Dropcam's Dropcam Pro. In 2016, Nest launched an outdoor version of its 1080p indoor cam, dubbed the Nest Cam Outdoor.

If the rumors are true, Nest's next camera sounds pretty intriguing, although the report says its price will be bumped up to $300.

A Nest representative told me, "We don't comment on rumors."