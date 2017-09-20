Nest showed off its new Hello Doorbell Camera at an event here in San Francisco this morning. The company says the camera can do both person and face recognition.

Enlarge Image Josh Miller/CNET

Among the other features of the new camera, the Hello doorbell has a microphone and a speaker for two-way audio, an LED ring that can provide some front door illumination, a 4:3 HD camera with HDR capability for better image quality and a 160-degree field of view. It will communicate over both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Nest has other camera products, including both indoor and outdoor cameras, including the new Nest Outdoor IQ Cam announced today as well. The Hello doorbell is its first new product category in a while, though.

Hello joins a field of smart doorbells that already have some traction with consumers. Ring has released multiple iterations of its successful WiFi Doorbell line. August, Skybell, and others also have competing products. None of those has face recognition.

A few companies have tried to bring face recognition to cameras and doorbells. Netatmo's Welcome indoor security camera might be the most well known, but in our testing we found that its face recognition isn't that accurate. A few companies have promised doorbells with facial recognition technology, but none have delivered on the promise of the technology.

Person recognition, wherein a camera can tell the simple difference between a person and a dog or a car, has proven a bit easier. Nest's own IQ product line does a decent enough job of differentiating a person from some other moving object in the frame, worked well enough.