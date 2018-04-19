Jon Garnham/CNET

Nest has committed to installing 1 million of its smart thermostats at little or no cost to low-income homes over the next five years.

The move is part of its Power Project, designed to raise awareness about energy efficiency and consumption. It will formally launch Sunday on Earth Day.

Nest said it will work with energy companies, housing agencies like Fannie Mae and nonprofit organizations to bring energy efficiency to more people. The business, a unit of Google, said it is partnering with Habitat for Humanity and donating a Nest Thermostat E to every home built by the organization this year.

Until April 30, 10 percent of proceeds from sales of Nest thermostats (up to $500,000) will be donated to organizations like Habitat for Humanity.