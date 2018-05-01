Nest Learning Thermostat VS Ecobee 4
Two climate-controlling giants go head-to-head in this smart thermostat throwdown.Affiliate Disclosure: CNET may get a commission from retail offers.
The next-gen Nest Learning Thermostat has a larger display, a better resolution and an all-new far-field sensor for viewing time and temperature information from a distance. It works with Amazon's Alexa, too.
Nest is behind in the accessories department; remote temperature sensors would add a lot to this smart thermostat's functionality.
Nest is still a solid smart thermostat, but it isn't massively different from the second-gen model and the Ecobee4 offers more features.
Overview
Ecobee's $249 Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat has a responsive display, a remote sensor and tons of smart integrations, including a built-in Amazon Alexa speaker.
The price is high, particularly if you don't care about the Alexa speaker or the Ecobee4's other smart capabilities.
There's no comparison -- the Ecobee4 is the best smart thermostat available today.