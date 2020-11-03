Nest Audio vs. Nest Mini: Which Google smart speaker is right for you?

Andrew Gebhart/CNET

Both the Nest Audio and the Nest Mini are good smart speakers. They have similar features, since both use Google Assistant to answer your questions and respond to your voice commands. Both have adaptive audio for better sound quality and built-in machine learning to help them respond to commands more quickly.

However, the Nest Audio is $100 and the Nest Mini is $50. If you want to start a smart home centered around Google, which one should you pick? Is it worth paying twice the cost for the bigger Nest Audio or should you save the money and roll with the puck-size Nest Mini?

Now playing: Watch this: Nest Audio vs. Nest Mini: Which Google smart speaker...

Check out the video for our full analysis. In short, the Nest Mini is the better choice for most since it has all of the same features, but the Nest Audio is worth the upgrade for those who want great sound quality from their smart speaker.