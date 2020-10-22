This snazzy Nespresso capsule coffee maker is nearly 50% on Amazon

Nespresso

Making fewer trips outside is kind of a thing these days, so for barista-style coffee drinks made at home, you're going to need a vehicle for making espresso. May I present to you one attractive deal on two sleek ? The two units are seemingly identical in size and function, and both are currently marked down almost 50% to just $100 on Amazon.

Both Vertuo Next coffee systems are produced by Nespresso, with one in partnership with while the other is in partnership with -- two high-end and well-respected brands. Both the machines also brew espresso and single-serve coffee in six different sizes and come with a 30-pack of capsules, plus a bonus gift 12-pack to get started. (The milk frother shown is not included in the bundle.)