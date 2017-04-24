NES Classic on sale at Best Buy today, maybe for the last time

Sarah Tew/CNET

Last week Nintendo announced it would kill the popular NES Classic mini console. Now Best Buy is using it to lure you into stores.

The $60 console, which comes equipped with 30 classic NES games including Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda, has been selling on auction sites such as eBay and Amazon for more than $300.

Want one today for the original retail price? You'll have to hit your nearest Best Buy, the earlier the better, and cross your fingers. On Best Buy's twitter announcement (above) store employees repeatedly confirmed that the console would be offered in stores only.

The twitter thread also has reports of the console already being sold out. Good luck.