The Mandalorian has used plenty of awesome weapons and gadgets over his two seasons of adventure, but the Jawa-disintegrating Amban Phase-pulse blaster is among the most impressive. You'll soon be able to take a foam-dart firing replica into your garden recreations of the Star Wars show's battles, with Nerf's version of the weapon.
The $120 toy will be available to preorder from 1 p.m. PT, to ship next fall.
This story will be updated shortly.
Discuss: Nerf takes aim at The Mandalorian with its latest Star Wars rifle
