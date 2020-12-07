CNET también está disponible en español.

Nerf takes aim at The Mandalorian with its latest Star Wars rifle

The Nerf Amban Phase-pulse blaster rifle is 50.25 inches long, and costs $120.

The Nerf Amban Phase-pulse blaster rifle, based on The Mandalorian's weapon, will ship next fall.

The Mandalorian has used plenty of awesome weapons and gadgets over his two seasons of adventure, but the Jawa-disintegrating Amban Phase-pulse blaster is among the most impressive. You'll soon be able to take a foam-dart firing replica into your garden recreations of the Star Wars show's battles, with Nerf's version of the weapon.

The $120 toy will be available to preorder from 1 p.m. PT, to ship next fall.

This story will be updated shortly.