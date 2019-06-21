Netflix

Netflix added the popular, mid-'90s anime series Neon Genesis Evangelion to its catalog Friday. Fans initially rejoiced about getting access to the shows, but that changed when they reached the end of the first episode.

The streaming platform replaced "Fly Me to the Moon," the song used during the credits of every episode of Neon Genesis Evangelion, with a piano version of another piece of music from the show's score. The track was also replaced in certain scenes where it was used as background music.

Fans of the series took to Twitter to show their dismay over the removal of the tune made popular by Frank Sinatra in 1964. Many were critical of the choice to remove the song and wondered if Netflix decided to simply not pay for the licensing rights.

They removed Fly Me To The Moon from the Netflix release. :( #NeonGenesisEvangelion — alessandro fillari (@afillari) June 21, 2019

They couldn't even acquire the rights to Fly me to the Moon #flymetothemoon pic.twitter.com/G26JfV6NGS — Ghost Waves (@NewPesi) June 21, 2019

That feeling when Fly me to the Moon doesn't start playing at the end of #Evangelion. What the hell kind of decision was that? pic.twitter.com/ga6RWOIVAq — Valsu (@Valsu) June 21, 2019

Netflix will spend $100 million to license Friends but says that licensing the song "Fly Me To The Moon" for Evangelion was too much.



Fans: pic.twitter.com/QKxQuuusWj — Ken Williams (@Worsel555) June 21, 2019

Neon Genesis Evangelion, which first aired in 1995, was a hit in Japan. The 26-episode series was translated and distributed in the US by ADV Films in 1997 and found success among American viewers too.

Netflix announced in late 2018 it would stream a version of the show featuring a new English-language voice cast. The streaming platform will also have the two Evangelion movies -- Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth and The End of Evangelion -- available for streaming sometime later this year.

Netflix didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.