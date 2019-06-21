Netflix added the popular, mid-'90s anime series Neon Genesis Evangelion to its catalog Friday. Fans initially rejoiced about getting access to the shows, but that changed when they reached the end of the first episode.
The streaming platform replaced "Fly Me to the Moon," the song used during the credits of every episode of Neon Genesis Evangelion, with a piano version of another piece of music from the show's score. The track was also replaced in certain scenes where it was used as background music.
Fans of the series took to Twitter to show their dismay over the removal of the tune made popular by Frank Sinatra in 1964. Many were critical of the choice to remove the song and wondered if Netflix decided to simply not pay for the licensing rights.
Neon Genesis Evangelion, which first aired in 1995, was a hit in Japan. The 26-episode series was translated and distributed in the US by ADV Films in 1997 and found success among American viewers too.
Netflix announced in late 2018 it would stream a version of the show featuring a new English-language voice cast. The streaming platform will also have the two Evangelion movies -- Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth and The End of Evangelion -- available for streaming sometime later this year.
Netflix didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: Neon Genesis Evangelion on Netflix erases iconic 'Fly Me to the Moon' outro
