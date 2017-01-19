Neko Atsume's trailer proves we are all crazy cat ladies

Up Next Now begins the @realDonaldTrump era

Move over Angry Birds, you're not the only mobile game to transition to the silver screen.

The first trailer for the live-action film adaptation of Neko Atsume was released this week ahead of the film's late-2017 release in Japan.

But what's Neko Atsume, you ask? Neko Atsume is in many ways a distillation of the internet.

The super-popular Japanese mobile game is a cat collecting simulator where players leave out food, treats and other toys for an adorable menagerie of feline friends who can be catalogued, photographed and generally fawned upon.

The movie stars Japanese actor Atsushi Ito as a failed novelist looking to find his inspiration amongst the countryside... with the help of an ever growing collection of cats. Naturally. One assumes that hijinks ensue with a romance subplot thrown in for good measure.

First released in Japan by developer Hit-Point in 2014, the game proved so popular with overseas markets that an English version of the game, called Neko Atsume: Kitty Collector, was released on the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store in October 2015.

