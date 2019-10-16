Neil Patrick Harris to join Matrix 4 cast, report says

Getty Images

Neil Patrick Harris has reportedly landed a role in Matrix 4. The actor will join other cast members including Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, according to Variety.

Jada Pinkett Smith could join that list too, as she's in negotiations to return to the franchise, Deadline reports.

Not much is known yet about the upcoming film's plot. It'll reportedly start production in 2020 and will be produced and directed by Lana Wachowski.

The first Matrix film opened in the US 20 years ago. Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions, the follow-ups to the movie, both came out in 2003.

Representatives for Harris didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Originally published Oct. 15.