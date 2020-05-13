Neil Gaiman's The Sandman Audible adaptation has an absolutely amazing cast

DC Comics

Neil Gaiman's The Sandman is coming to your earholes this summer, in the form of a multi-part Audible Original, with James McAvoy leading a pretty stellar cast. It's based on DC Comics' beloved fantasy series, which started in 1989, and the first part will be available July 15.

McAvoy plays protagonist Dream, with Kat Dennings as Death and Michael Sheen as Lucifer. Joining them are Justin Vivian Bond as Desire and Miriam Margolyes as Despair, along with Riz Ahmed, Arthur Darvill, Taron Egerton, William Hope, Josie Lawrence, Miriam Margolyes, Samantha Morton, Bebe Neuwirth and Andy Serkis.

The iconic DC series tells the tale of the god-like Endless, including Dreams and his siblings members Death, Destiny, Destruction, Despair, Desire and Delirium.

The adaptation by Amazon-owned Audible is directed by audio drama legend Dirk Maggs, who's worked with Gaiman on adaptations of Neverwhere, Stardust, Good Omens and Anansi Boys. His other DC adaptations include Batman: Knightfall and Superman: To Doomsday & Beyond.

"Almost 30 years ago, Dirk Maggs approached DC about adapting The Sandman into audio form. It didn't happen (although it was how Dirk and I first crossed paths) and I'm glad it didn't happen, because we are in a Golden Age of audio drama right now, and Dirk and I are much better at what we are doing," Gaiman said in a release.

The first part adapts volumes 1-3 of the Sandman graphic novel series -- Preludes & Nocturnes, The Doll's House, and Dream Country.

Sandman is also getting a Netflix adaptation, written by Wonder Woman's Allan Heinberg, but we don't know when that'll be out or any casting details.