Neil Gaiman will bring back Jim Henson's The Storyteller

Jim Henson's The Storyteller, an anthology series from the '80s, will be making a comeback with Neil Gaiman on board.

Deadline reported Tuesday that Gaiman will write and produce the show, which re-told European folktales.

Gaiman is no stranger to folklore, having written books like American Gods, Anansi Boys and Norse Mythology, which deal with tales from different traditions.

"We're going to begin in a Northern kingdom where stories are forbidden and where the act of telling a story is liable and can get you imprisoned or executed," Gaiman told Deadline.