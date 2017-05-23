Neil Gaiman will recite Cheesecake Factory menu (for a price)

Enlarge Image Neil Gaiman/Cheesecake Factory

Writer and comedian Sara Benincasa is a hero for our times.

She approached author Neil Gaiman, famous for "American Gods" and "Coraline" among many others, about doing a live reading of the restaurant chain Cheesecake Factory's menu if she is able to raise $500,000 (£385,000, AU$668,000) for a charity of his choice. He agreed.

Gaiman selected UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency. Benincasa launched a campaign on fundraising site Crowdrise with the aim of hitting the goal by World Refugee Day on June 20. The Cheesecake Factory is certainly excited, tweeting "Let's make this happen!" on Monday.

In case you're not sure why everyone is so thrilled about this, then go look up any video interview with Gaiman. Listen to him. Enjoy his relaxing voice and British accent. He's so good, he's even recorded some audiobooks of his own. Now imagine that voice applied to phrases like "toasted marshmallow s'mores galore," "white chocolate caramel macadamia nut cheesecake," and "skinnylicious grilled artichoke."

All your dreams could come true, complete with layers of lemon mousse.