Neil deGrasse Tyson wants you to know that movies are bad at science

Leave it to astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson to remind us that the science is more fiction than fact in most sci-fi movies coming out this summer.

In a video which aired on May 5 as a segment on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Tyson gives his take on the questionable science behind three big summer movies -- "Alien: Covenant," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and "Baywatch."

"There is no sensible space mission that's going to send humans to a planet before we send robots," Tyson says regarding the team of humans who travel to a new planet in "Alien: Covenant."

"Because if anything is going to do some killing, it will kill the robots first and not the people," Tyson adds. "And that'll tell us, let's try a different planet. So I don't know what they're doing there. "

Tyson also reminds us that in space no one can hear you scream or explode, so that would mean "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" would be silent for all the scenes that took place in space.

Technically "Baywatch" isn't a sci-fi movie, but there's a scene where Dwayne Johnson -- The Rock -- runs a race while carrying two large refrigerators on his shoulders, which actually got scientific probability right.

According to Tyson, refrigerators are mostly empty space and can easily be carried by Johnson. In fact, Tyson thinks Johnson could have easily carried three refrigerators.

While it might seem as though someone like Tyson would lose sleep over bad science in movies, he reveals in the video that he's found a way to overlook it.

"If there's enough interesting things going on in a big budget epic sci-fi film then you can distract me from all the science you're getting wrong," Tyson said.

