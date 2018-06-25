Neil deGrasse Tyson's new book will aim to teach astrophysics to kids fast

Rick Kern

Neil deGrasse Tyson believes kids can learn astrophysics, too, and he's adapting his time-saving best-seller on the topic to teach them.

Tyson's 2017 Astrophysics for People in a Hurry is being adapted into Astrophysics for Young People in a Hurry and is scheduled to publish in February 2019, first reported by Entertainment Weekly. The book will be written by Gregory Mone and published by the Norton Young Readers imprint.

Norton Young Readers' parent publisher, W.W. Norton & Company, confirmed the book's announcement to CNET. We've also reached out to Tyson and will update if we hear back.

The original book tackled astrophysics in a streamlined style, aiming to explain the complex study in a more casual way. This adaptation will reportedly use color photos and infographics to explain astrophysics concepts to younger readers.

