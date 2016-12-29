Enlarge Image Photo by NASA/Handout

Neil Armstrong, the American astronaut who became the first person to walk on the moon, will have a film made about his extraordinary life, according to Variety.

Shooting for the biopic will begin 2017 and will star Ryan Gosling (Drive, The Big Short). Damien Chazelle (Whiplash) will direct. Gosling and Chazelle recently worked together in this year's La La Land, which has been nominated for seven Golden Globes.

The movie will be based on the biography "First Man: A Life Of Neil A. Armstrong" by James Hansen. Armstrong was born in Ohio and became a NASA astronaut in 1958 after joining the Navy and later becoming a research test pilot.

Along with Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, he joined the Apollo 11 lunar mission and cemented himself as a scientific and cultural icon by being the first person to walk on the moon on July 21, 1969. He died in 2012 at the age of 82 after complications from heart surgery.