Need the best cheap Father's Day gift? Here are 9 under $30

Father's Day this year is June 21. That means you've got just about a month to figure out what you're getting dear old Dad. Strapped for cash in these uncertain, unemployed times? Not a problem: There are lots of great gifts priced at $30 or less. In fact, I've rounded up a bunch of them below (and will be adding more as I find them, so check back often).

Keep in mind that shipping times are slower than usual right now, so anything you're planning to order, you should order as far in advance as possible.

By the way, I'm always happy to crowdsource. If you've got another idea for an affordable dad gift, shout it out in the comments!

Atlas Coffee Club Atlas Coffee Club delivers single-origin beans from all over the globe: Brazil, Costa Rica, Myanmar, Vietnam and so on. The company pays "well above market prices" for micro coffee lots, the idea being to "ensure ethically sustainable farming practices." With this offer, you can get Dad his first 12-ounce bag free (not including shipping) with any subscription. Just apply promo code 1stFreeFathersDay at checkout.

BruMate Does Dad like a cold brewski? The BruMate promises to keep cans 20 times colder than a neoprene sleeve. It works with both 12- and 16-ounce cans, and it can also double as an insulated pint glass. The BruMate comes in a variety of colors, but pay close attention to availability. Many of them won't ship for at least a week.

Chatbooks Got time to assemble some of your favorite family photos? Chatbooks will turn them into keepsake books, complete with a Father's Day cover. Prices start at just $10 for a 30-page, 6x6-inch book. You can get larger versions with more pages for not much more.

Clckr Everyone knows dads love "clickers" (meaning TV remotes). But this is a Clckr of a different sort. It attaches to the back of a phone to provide a secure grip and a stand that supports both portrait (read: Zoom) and landscape (read: Netflix) viewing. When snapped closed, it still allows for wireless charging, which I found surprising and impressive. The $15 universal version can work with just about any phone, but Clckr also makes cases ($30 to $35) that have the grip-stand thing built right in.

Colonel Popper A product with a dad-joke of a name (Colonel Popper... see what it did there?), this awesome kitchen tool makes a perfect bowl of popcorn every time. Plus, it's healthier and cheaper than microwave popcorn, because all you do is pour in some kernels and add a little oil (optional). One nice added perk: It collapses down to store flat when not in use.

Hunt A Killer For the dad who loves solving crimes, puzzles, mysteries or all of the above, there's Hunt A Killer. Each month he'll receive a box containing tools, evidence, clues and more, all with the goal of eliminating suspects and identifying the murderer. Your gift can be just the first box or a "season pass" (basically the entire mystery, start to finish) of six months. Whatever you choose, use promo code CNETHAK25 to get 25% off the first box.

Life is Good I'll unabashedly admit to loving the Life is Good brand. Love the shirts, love the humor, love the message. (And, hey, now more than ever? We need reminders that life can be good.) You'll find nearly two dozen dad-friendly shirts to choose from, all priced at $28 -- but for a limited time, you can use promo code CNETDAD to get 15% off your order.

Rocketbook Does your dad like to take notes? Sketch ideas? Draw doodles? Consider gifting him the last notebook he'll ever need. The Rocketbook is a smart, reusable spiral-bound pad that can be wiped clean with a damp cloth. But it also pairs with the Rocketbook app to preserve all Dad's notes in the cloud. There are different sizes available; the 6x8.8-inch version is currently priced at $30. Use promo code 5RBCNET to get $5 off! (This works at Rocketbook's site as well.)

Spiceology Variety is the spice of life, but spices add variety! (I just made that up. Can't decide if it's genius or...) Spiceology is a chef-owned source for hundreds of interesting and unusual blends, herbs, salts, powders and the like -- plenty of stuff to help Dad elevate his cooking game. You could start him with something like the Derek Wolf South American Variety Pack, which includes the three rubs pictured above. Use promo code WELOVEDAD to get 10% off that or anything else in the Spiceology store.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.