CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Need luggage? Save up to 35% on anything at Monos right now

Monos offers a premium luggage experience at down-to-earth prices, and these prices are down-to-earther than usual.

Deal
Savings
Price

Though it's a weird time for it, what with the pandemic and such, luggage is having a bit of a moment right now, with a handful of companies offering unique takes on premium travel gear. My pet theory: Everyone is prepping bug-out bags for the impending apocalypse. In any event, Monos is at the forefront, and, like Away, has some stylish, premium luggage at down-to-earth prices. From now through Feb. 15, you can save 35% on any Monos luggage when you apply promo code PD2021 at checkout. 

See it at Monos

And please don't forget the promo code! I point this out because most of the items on the site are already discounted, but those prices do not include the promo code discount. Forget the code and you're leaving money on the table. 

There are a half-dozen models to choose from and they're all on sale, but here are our favorite picks. Keep in mind that not all colors and styles are in stock, so you might need to click around to find a color in the bag you are looking for. But it's worth it; these are the best prices I have seen from Monos to date. 

Carry-On: $198

You save $96
Monos

The Carry-On is designed to fit in most overhead bins. it's made with an unbreakable polycarbonate shell and a sturdy telescopic handle as well as what Monos refers to as "whisper-quiet wheels." It measures 22x14x9 inches and weighs 7 pounds. 

The Carry-On usually sells for $294 but is currently on sale for $198.

$198 at Monos

Check-In Medium: $240

You save $116
Monos

The Check-In Medium may be the "just right" size for a lot of people. Like the Carry-On, it's made from Monos' signature polycarbonate shell, ultra-sturdy telescopic handle and whisper-quiet wheels. It measures 26.5x18.5x10.5 inches and weighs 9.6 pounds.

The Check-In Medium usually sells for $356 but is currently $240.

$240 at Monos

Check-In Large: $257

You save $124
Monos

The Carry-On is a generously oversized piece of checked baggage, measuring 20x21x11 inches and boasting a total internal volume of 99 liters, yet weighing only 10.6 pounds. It has the requisite unbreakable polycarbonate shell and telescoping handle. 

The Check-In Large sells for $381, but is currently on sale for $257.

$257 at Monos

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best BuyWalmartAmazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.