Need luggage? Save 35% on anything at Monos right now

Deal Savings Price





Though it's a weird time for it, what with the pandemic and such, luggage is having a bit of a moment right now, with a handful of companies offering unique takes on premium travel gear. Monos is at the forefront, and, like Away, has some stylish, premium luggage at down-to-earth prices. I told you about a 30% off sale at Monos a few months ago, and now the brand is back with an even deeper discount. From now through Nov. 26, you can , no code or coupon required.

There are a half-dozen models to choose from on the site, and they're all on sale, but here are our favorite picks.

Monos The Carry-On is designed to fit in most overhead bins. it's made with an unbreakable polycarbonate shell and a sturdy telescopic handle as well as what Monos refers to as "whisper-quiet wheels." It measures 22x14x9 inches and weighs 7 pounds. The Carry-On usually sells for $294 but is currently on sale for $235.

Monos The Check-In Medium may be the "just right" size for a lot of people. Like the Carry-On, it's made from Monos' signature polycarbonate shell, ultrasturdy telescopic handle and whisper-quiet wheels. It measures 26.5x18.5x10.5 inches and weighs 9.6 pounds. The Check-In Medium usually sells for $356 but is currently $285.

Monos The Carry-On is a generously oversized piece of checked baggage, measuring 20x21x11 inches and boasting a total internal volume of 99 liters, yet weighing only 10.6 pounds. It has the requisite unbreakable polycarbonate shell and telescoping handle. The Check-In Large sells for $381, but is currently on sale for $305.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.