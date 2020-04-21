Need flowers for mom? Get 15% off and free delivery from UrbanStems

UrbanStems

The calendar hasn't stopped just because of the coronavirus, and Mother's Day is fast approaching. Most of us won't be able to see mom for her special day this year, so you'll have to help her celebrate remotely. One way to do that is with some flowers. Right now you can when you use the exclusive discount code CNETMomsDay.

I'll be honest -- my first thought about a 15% discount was, "Hey, I can do better than that." My insurance company offers a year-round 25% discount on flowers from a major online retailer, for example. But then I did the math. UrbanStems is offering 15% off plus free delivery, while my own deal is 25% off, but with a delivery fee. I picked a $45 bouquet at UrbanStems and found the final price was just under $41, delivery included. Via my insurance discount, the same flowers would cost me $54, fees included.

So this is a pretty good deal, and you can use it anytime between now and May 11. Also, beware: Since we live in a world where you have to drive around town just to find toilet paper, availability of some kinds of flowers might be limited. UrbanStem says that it currently has the best inventory on these bouquets:











But you can browse the site for yourself. Just remember to order them in time so your mom knows you care.

