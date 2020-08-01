Needs a wallet? Save 10% on anything over $100 from Dango

Deal Savings Price





With apologies to William Shakespeare, I would contend that wallets are the window to the soul. Wallets come in all shapes, sizes and varieties, from traditional leather trifolds to minimalist credit card holders made from paracord or aluminum. In CNET's recent roundup of the best minimalist wallets for 2020, Justin Jaffe name-checked Dango as a favorite. Good news: You can now get when you apply discount code AUGTREAT at checkout. The deal is good anytime during the month of August.

There are a lot of great wallets at Dango, and the discount applies to anything on the site as long as your total exceeds $100, so I rounded up a few of the coolest models.

Dango Never be stuck without a writing implement again. The D01 is built around an anodized aluminum chassis with pockets held together by mil-spec stainless steel bolts. It has a four-pocket bifold exterior, with each pocket able to hold up to four cards and one pocket dedicated to the included pen. You also get a compact, durable notebook that slips in the wallet as well. Remember to apply discount code AUGTREAT at checkout to get this deal.

Dango The M1 Maverick Rail Wallet is made from aerospace-grade aluminum and has two sides: an exposed half and line that blocks RFID, which means you can arrange your cards to protect your security and privacy. This minimalist design features a clever quick-release rail mechanism that keeps credit cards trapped inside but makes them easy to pull out when needed. There's also a grippy wraparound band to hold cash and other cards. I purchased this wallet for myself a few months ago, and it's hands-down the best wallet I've ever owned. Remember to apply discount code AUGTREAT at checkout to get this deal.

Dango If you do a lot of traveling and need your wallet to carry more than a minimalist wallet can fit, the P02 might be the right one for you. You can carry it like an ordinary wallet or strap it across your chest with the included shoulder strap. It's RFID protected and has room for a passport, checkbook and numerous other items -- not the least of which is a Dango pen and notebook. The P02 even includes a multitool with a chisel, bottle opener, hex socket, flat head screwdriver and a Phillips head screwdriver. Remember to apply discount code AUGTREAT at checkout to get this deal.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.