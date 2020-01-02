Need a laptop? This Dell Inspiron 11 3200 2-in-1 is $157 off

Dell

Dell's Inspiron 11 3200 is a two-in-one hybrid that emphasizes portability. It has an 11.6-inch LED backlit touch display and weighs just 2.6 pounds, meaning it'll slip into a small bag and you'll barely know it's there. It doesn't have the beefiest components, though -- it's powered by a seventh-generation AMD A9-9420e processor with Radeon R5 graphics, and it has just 128GB of storage onboard. But if you're willing to make a few compromises, you can get the Dell Inspiron 11 3200 2-in-1 for $271.99 right now. That's a savings of $157, which isn't too shabby in this price range.

We reviewed an older iteration, the Inspiron 11 3000, some time ago, and gave it solid marks for battery life, good looks and overall mobile ruggedness. But be advised that the A9-9420e processor is definitely on the entry-level end of the spectrum, so you shouldn't plan to do a lot of gaming or video editing on this laptop. And if you're interested, pull the trigger soon -- Dell deals tend to come and go quickly, so I wouldn't expect this one to stick around for very long.

What do you think of the Inspiron 11 3200? Does the deal make it a great value? Sound off in the comments.

