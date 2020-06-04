Need a cheap phone? The unlocked LG G7 Fit is just $149 right now

Érika García/CNET

A midtier phone when it debuted in late 2018, the LG G7 Fit didn't get much attention. (LG phones rarely do, which is too bad because many of them are great.) Maybe the $420 price tag made this mostly plastic model -- a sort of "lite" version of the LG G7 Thinq -- a hard sell. But you know what I always say: Cheap phones come to those who wait.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, B&H has the . That's the lowest price on record; Woot had it for $180 a couple months back.

The G7 Fit works with all carriers, though if you're on T-Mobile you might want to look elsewhere. Based on some reviews I've read and the carrier table that appears on the B&H product page, the phone has some T-Mo compatibility issues.

That issue aside, it seems pretty solid. The 6.1-inch screen has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, meaning it's fairly tall and skinny -- or wide, if you're watching movies. LG supplies a generous 4GB of RAM, and although there's only 32GB of available storage, you can expand that by popping in a microSD card.

CNET hasn't reviewed the G7 Fit, and the aforementioned reviews I've seen elsewhere are pretty mixed. Some folks bumped into the admittedly frustrating T-Mobile issue; others didn't like the tall screen. (I mean... read the specs?) Among the pluses: USB-C charging, a headphone jack and a backside fingerprint-reader.

Here's my take: A $420 phone for $150 is a win. Maybe this is a spare you keep on hand for emergencies, maybe it's a phone you give your teenager. The fact that it's new, not refurbished, at this price makes it sweeter still.

Your thoughts?

