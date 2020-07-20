Necrobarista serves up coffee, death and feelings on Apple Arcade

Apple

Apple Arcade added Necrobarista, a new anime-stye supernatural game from developer Route 59, to its catalog of over 125 games on Friday. Necrobarista takes place in a mysterious cafe in Melbourne, Australia where the dead are allowed one night to mingle among the living.

In Necrobarista, Maddy Xiao -- a barista and amateur necromancer -- is the new owner of the Terminal, a coffee shop that welcomes the dead for one night. Under the tutelage of coffee expert and necromancer Chay Wu, Maddy must navigate the Council of Death's rules, the ethics of life and death, and what it means to let go.

With Apple Arcade's release in September, Apple staked its claim in the mobile gaming world. The subscription gaming service costs $4.99 (£4.99, AU$7.99) per month and lets you play more than 125 new and exclusive games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV.