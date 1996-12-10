NEC servers under $2,000

NEC's Computer Systems division today introduced low-cost servers for intranet and workgroup environments, with some systems priced below $2,000.

The ProServa V Plus comes with either a 120-MHz or a 200-MHz Pentium processor in single or dual-processor configuration and is aimed at Windows NT environments.

The ProServa V Plus features the following:



integrated server management



advanced security features



symmetric multiprocessing



ECC memory and ultra wide SCSI disks



support for multiple network environments

