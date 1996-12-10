NEC servers under $2,000

The ProServa V Plus comes with either a 120-MHz or a 200-MHz Pentium processor in single or dual-processor configuration and is aimed at Windows NT environments.
The ProServa V Plus features the following:
The systems have two dedicated PCI slots, five dedicated EISA slots and one shared slot for use with hard drives, CD-ROMs and other devices.
NEC says the estimated street price for a 120-MHz system with 16MB of ECC memory and an Ethernet card is $1,984. A 200-MHz system with 32MB of ECC memory has an estimated street price of $2,961. All systems are available through NEC channel partners.
