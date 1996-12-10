CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry

NEC servers under $2,000

NEC introduces low-cost servers for intranet and workgroup environments, with some systems priced below $2,000.

NEC's Computer Systems division today introduced low-cost servers for intranet and workgroup environments, with some systems priced below $2,000.

The ProServa V Plus comes with either a 120-MHz or a 200-MHz Pentium processor in single or dual-processor configuration and is aimed at Windows NT environments.

The ProServa V Plus features the following:

  • integrated server management
  • advanced security features
  • symmetric multiprocessing
  • ECC memory and ultra wide SCSI disks
  • support for multiple network environments
  • support for monitoring of temperature, voltage and I/O.

    The systems have two dedicated PCI slots, five dedicated EISA slots and one shared slot for use with hard drives, CD-ROMs and other devices.

    NEC says the estimated street price for a 120-MHz system with 16MB of ECC memory and an Ethernet card is $1,984. A 200-MHz system with 32MB of ECC memory has an estimated street price of $2,961. All systems are available through NEC channel partners.

    • Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real