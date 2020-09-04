Neato's latest and greatest robot vacuum cleans up with a HEPA filter

Enlarge Image Neato

Neato Robotics hasn't let this year's mostly virtual IFA consumer technology trade show stop it from announcing an entirely new lineup of robot vacuum cleaners. The D10, D9, and D8 automatic floorcare machines will complement Neato's current models (D7, D6, D4).

The new models will have improved aesthetics and runtime, according to Neato, and the D10 will also have real HEPA filtration. Neato also says that it's taken strides to ease the setup process of these networked devices.

At the top of the D series line sits the new Neato D10. There's a lot of metal in its design, making it clear Neato is striving for a premium feel. The D5, meanwhile, cuts the classic Neato profile. It's shaped like a "D" when viewed from above, which is apparently the best form to properly vacuum room corners.

Like all Neato robots, the D10 uses a laser-powered lidar navigation system. That means it will move through rooms and across floors deliberately, efficiently avoiding obstacles in its path.

The most notable of the D10's features is its HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter. Neato claims the component can capture particles as small as 0.3 microns. Neato says that's small enough to trap 99.97% of allergens. To my knowledge, the only other robot vacuum cleaner that touts similar filtration feature is the Dyson 360 Heurist. Unfortunately, Dyson doesn't sell the Heurist in the US.

Neato hasn't yet released pricing for any of its new robots. The company does expect the products to arrive in stores this fall. I've asked Neato for additional details and will provide updates as soon as possible. See below for more information about these vacuums.

Neato's new robot lineup at a glance

Neato D10

HEPA filter (99.97% of allergens)

150-minute runtime

Neato D9

Ultra-performance HEPA-style filter (99.5% of allergens)

120-minute runtime

Neato D8