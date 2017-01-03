Nearly half of Tumblr's users end up seeing porn

The robots are coming to CES, and we can't wait to meet them

Whether they want to or not, nearly half of Tumblr's users are seeing porn on their dashboards.

Tumblr has had a hard time shaking off its porn fanbase, with the social network adding a mature rating to its iOS app in 2013 to avoid being labeled as porn. When its iOS app first released in 2012, Tumblr's founder David Carp said 2 to 4 percent of the site's traffic was porn-related. An Italian study suggests that number might have significantly grown since then.

Adult content has become so pervasive that more than one in four people on the site will end up seeing porn without even looking for it, according to the study. Tumblr did not respond to requests for comment.

Even though porn-themed accounts on the Yahoo-owned social network only make up 0.1 percent of the accounts on Tumblr, 22 percent of the site's users follow, like or reblog the content. Because of those shares, 28.5 percent of people on Tumblr who aren't on the website for porn are still exposed to it, according to the study.

Men and women under 25 on Tumblr are following porn at about the same rate, but as the users get older, more men are sticking on the social network for adult content, with the gap peaking among users between 40 to 55.

The researchers took a look at 130 million Tumblr users and 7 billion links posted on the social network. Tumblr has 329.6 million blogs and 144 billion posts.

Tumblr's community guidelines asks its users not to upload any sexually explicit video.

"We're not in the business of hosting adult-oriented videos (and it's fucking expensive,)" it said in its user policy.

It's also asked users who do post pornographic content to mark it as NSFW so users don't accidentally see adult content while scrolling through their dashboard.