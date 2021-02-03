Nearly every Roku product is on sale right now, starting at $25

If you own a smart TV and plan to watch the Super Bowl this Sunday, now's the time to make sure it has the CBS Sports app (or one of the other apps that will be streaming the game). If it doesn't, or you're just generally unhappy with the TV's app selection or user interface, here's your upgrade path: For a limited time, just about -- some very near to Black Friday prices.

I've tried nearly every modern streaming interface -- Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Vizio, Samsung and so on -- and while they're all "fine," I definitely prefer Roku. To me it's just the simplest and most straightforward UI, and the recent addition of Apple AirPlay support is icing on the cake.

Read more: Best streamer in 2021: Roku, Apple TV 4K, Fire Stick, Chromecast with Google TV and more compared

Before we move onto the sale, a quick pro tip: You can get 10% cash back on any of these Roku devices when you pay with your Amazon Prime credit card. (Most purchases net you 5% back, so this is an added extra bonus.) Don't have one? upon approval.

Here's a rundown of the Roku sale, followed by some Amazon Fire TV deals for anyone who prefers those devices:

Roku This price is actually $5 below Roku's entry-level streamer, the Express, but the Premiere gives you support for both 4K and HDR. The remote doesn't offer a voice-control option, however, nor does it have volume or mute buttons. If you want those features, look to the next model up the line (see below). Read CNET's Roku Premiere preview to learn more.

CNET's favorite streamer, period, the Streaming Stick Plus offers a ton of value for $50 -- making this sale price even more attractive. Read CNET's Roku Streaming Stick Plus review.

Sarah Tew/CNET This the Rolls Royce of Rokus, the one that includes extras like a wired headphone jack in the remote, two programmable shortcut buttons, a lost-remote finder and Dolby Atmos support. It even has an Ethernet port if you want to insure the fastest possible connection to your router. Worth noting: This is the lowest price since Black Friday and the second-lowest on record. Read CNET's Roku Ultra 2020 review to learn more.

Think of this as two upgrades in one. It's a compact soundbar that will provide a huge improvement over your TV's built-in speakers (true of most soundbars) and a Roku streamer that's roughly equivalent to the Streaming Stick Plus. Read CNET's Roku Streambar review to learn more.

Sarah Tew/CNET Designed to pair with larger TVs and larger rooms, the Smart Soundbar is basically a bigger version of the Streambar. However, it can pair with an optional subwoofer and optional wireless rear speakers as well, effectively giving you a more complete home-theater setup. Take note that Amazon currently shows an in-stock date of Feb. 20, so be prepared to wait a bit on this one. Read CNET's Roku Smart Soundbar review to learn more.

Think you might prefer Fire TV to Roku? I can understand that, especially if you have an Alexa ecosystem already in place. The Fire TV devices also let you play games, a great perk. Here are some notable deals right now:

$22 (save $8)

$30 (save $10)

$30 with promo code 4K21FTV (save $20). Note that this is one of those codes that might not be available to everyone, or that might be for Prime subscribers only.

$105 (save $15)

Whew! OK, who's getting what streamer? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Read more: Super Bowl 2021: When is the game, how to watch Bucs vs. Chiefs on CBS for free

Now playing: Watch this: Roku smart sound bar improves your TV’s audio and apps

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.