Nearly every Google Home and Nest product is on sale

Looking to smarten up your home? Look no further: A whole bunch of Google Home and Nest products are on sale at Walmart, many with considerable discounts.
For example, you can get the Google Home Mini for $25, which is just about 50% off the regular price. Want bigger sound? The full-size Google Home is $69, a savings of $30.
Some other noteworthy deals in this sale:
- Google Smart Light Starter Kit: $31 (save $24)
- Google Nest Hub (formerly Home Hub): $79 (save $50)
- Google Home Max: $249 (save $50)
- Nest Cam: $169 (save $30)
- Nest Cam Outdoor: $169 (save $30)
- Nest Hello video doorbell: $189 (save $40)
- Nest Secure Starter Kit: $299 (save $100)
- Nest x Yale Lock: $229 (save $50)
It's worth noting that virtually every Amazon Echo smart device will be on sale during Prime Day, and in fact the Echo Dot has already been slashed to just $25 -- same as the Google Home Mini.
