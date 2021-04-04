NCAA women's basketball championship: How to watch Arizona vs. Stanford today without cable

The 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament ends today. Playing for the national championship are the Arizona Wildcats, who stunned UConn, and the Stanford Cardinal, who hung on against South Carolina. Although this is the first women's college basketball title game to feature two Pac-12 teams, it's already the third meeting this year between Arizona and Stanford. The Cardinal won the first two by a combined 41 points.

The women's national championship game will be played in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. It takes place today, Sunday, April 4 at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) on ESPN.

Here's what you need to know to watch without a cable or satellite subscription.

Can I watch the tournament live on TV without a cable subscription?



Yes. And you've got options. Each of the five major live TV streaming services -- Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, FuboTV and AT&T TV -- offer ESPN. The cheapest option is Sling TV's Orange package, which costs $35 per month. The other services offer more channels in their basic packages and cost $65 or $70 per month.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.

