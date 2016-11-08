CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry

NBCUniversal to take over ad sales on Apple News

Apple will stop handling ad sales on the news app starting next year.

iphone-7-nyc-launch-day-cube-02.jpg

The NBCUniversal deal is similar to the one Snap Inc. made with Viacom.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple tapped Comcast's NBCUniversal to start selling ads on its Apple News app.

The tech giant was previously selling the ads itself, but will now outsource the work exclusively to NBCUniversal starting next year, Reuters reported on Monday. The partnership is similar to the one Snap Inc. struck with Viacom for ad sales on Snapchat earlier this year.

Publishers on Apple News, which include CNN, Fox News and The New York Times, can still sell their own ads, but now NBCUniversal, instead of Apple, will sell their extra inventory.

Apple
Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real