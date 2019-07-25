NBCUniversal streaming service to launch in April

SOPA Images/Getty

NBCUniversal, a streaming service from Comcast, will launch in April, NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke said during a Comcast earnings call Thursday.

The service, which will reportedly be ad-supported, has been expected and caused some consternation among fans of The Office, when it was announced in June that the show would be leaving Netflix for the NBC platform in 2021.

Increasingly, companies are jumping into the streaming business. Both Apple and Disney are working on platforms, as well.

Update, 7:19 a.m. PT: Adds additional information about streaming platforms.