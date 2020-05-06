NBC streaming service Peacock will be available on Apple devices in July

Matt Elliott / CNET

NBC's new streaming service Peacock will be available on Apple devices when it launches nationally on July 15, NBCUniversal said Wednesday. Peacock started rolling out a preview version to Comcast customers in April, but this is the first we've heard of the service expanding beyond Comcast and Cox systems.

At launch time, Peacock will be integrated with the Apple TV app and available across all Apple devices, including the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. The service will offer a free tier with more than 7,500 hours of movies, shows and live and on-demand programming. Customers can also pay $5 per month for Peacock Premium, which will include 15,000 hours of content. And ad-free version will be available for an extra $5 a month as well.

"Our priority is to bring Peacock's unrivaled collection of content to people across major distributors and device platforms," Matt Bond, chairman of content distribution at NBCUniversal, said in a Wednesday release. "We look forward to bringing Peacock to Apple customers when we launch around the US in July, capitalizing on Apple's incredible reach and connecting with millions of viewers across their devices."

