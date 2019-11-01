NBC's Peacock streaming service could soon be free for everyone, report says

NBCUniversal; screenshot by Oscar Gonzalez/CNET

Comcast's NBCUniversal is reportedly thinking about making Peacock, its streaming service debuting in April, free for everyone. An ad-supported version of the streaming service would be free, according to a report from CNBC on Friday. If this happens, Peacock would be the first completely free video streaming service from a major media provider.

Originally, Peacock was going to be free only for cable subscribers and Comcast broadband customers. Peacock could offer multiple tiers, according to CNBC's report, including an ad-free product for a charge.

CNET reached out to NBC for comment and we'll update when we hear back.

When NBC announced Peacock in September, pricing wasn't specified. However, the service seems to have ideas for reboots -- eyeing shows like The Office and Parks and Recreation.

