NBC to finally show Olympics live on West Coast, because Twitter

Enlarge Image Getty Images

I haven't watched the Olympics for years.

When I lived in that Europe place, it was self-evident that the Games would be shown live. Highlights shows were sprinkled about for those who didn't want to wake up at odd hours of the night, depending on where the Games were being held.

In the Land of the Free, however, NBC had a stranglehold. So it divined a system whereby it waited for primetime to show the Olympics. It turned events into mini-docudramas. The only problem was that everyone already knew the result and those on the West Coast were always on tape-delay.

For years, NBC rested on the laurels of its profits.

On Tuesday, however, Jim Bell, president of NBC Olympics production & programming, announced on the NBC Sports site: "Nothing brings America together for two weeks like the Olympics, and that communal experience will now be shared across the country at the same time both on television and streaming online."

Because before, NBC made a lot of money out of not bringing American together.

The debut of this common sense begins with the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games in South Korea next February.

Could it be that the realities of instant news Twitterization had finally struck NBC? Well, yes.

Bell continued: "Social media won't be ahead of the action in any time zone, and as a result, none of our viewers will have to wait for anything. This is exciting news for the audience, the advertisers, and our affiliates alike."

It's touching, of course, that he would speak for the very same West Coast audience that would have happily wrung his neck -- I mean, his Bell -- after years of having its Olympics experience spoiled.

Oddly enough, ratings for the 2016 Rio Olympics experienced something of a dip -- well, an 18 percent dip from the 2012 Games -- though this may not have adversely affected profitability.

How odd it will be to experience the Olympics live in the US. I might even try it.