Sling TV is ready for baseball season.

The internet TV service on Thursday said it will be adding NBC Regional Sports Networks to the streaming service in select markets. Sports fans in California, Chicago and Mid-Atlantic markets will soon have access to CSN California, CSN Bay Area, CSN Chicago, or CSN Mid-Atlantic networks. The channels will be available for free to subscribers of the $25 Sling Blue package who live in eligible markets.

Dish's Sling TV is among a handful of streaming TV options, like Sony's PlayStation Vue, AT&T's DirecTV Now and the upcoming YouTube TV, competing to grab consumers who are opting out of traditional pay-TV subscriptions. These virtual cable services generally offer skinnier, cheaper bundles of channels and avoid old-school trappings like long-term contract and installation appointments.

Sling said the channels will arrive in time for Major League Baseball's 2017 opening day on April 2.