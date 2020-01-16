NBC Peacock's originals include Twitter tell-all and Amy Poehler, Mindy Kaling shows

NBCUniversal; screenshot by Oscar Gonzalez/CNET

NBCUniversal's coming streaming service, Peacock, expanded its slate of originals Thursday ahead of the company's big unveiling of the project. Peacock's pipeline includes six new scripted projects, according to The Hollywood Reporter, including shows from Mindy Kaling, Amy Poehler, Normal Lear and Will Forte.

The news came hours before the Comcast unit's unveiling of Peacock in a two-hour livestream presentation at the company's storied 30 Rockefeller Plaza headquarters in New York.

Peacock's slate now includes:

The Adventure Zone, a fantasy animated comedy series based on the Dungeons & Dragons podcast and best-selling graphic novel series.

Clean Slate, starring Laverne Cox as a trans woman who returns to Alabama and reunites with her estranged father after 17 years, produced by legendary producer Norman Lear.

Expecting, produced by Mindy Kaling, about a single woman who asks her gay best friend to be her sperm donor.

Division One, a coming-of-age comedy about an underdog women's collegiate soccer team, produced by Amy Poehler.

Hatching Twitter, based on Nick Bilton's best-selling book.

MacGruber, based on the Saturday Night Live sketch character who spawned a movie in 2010. Will Forte stars in, writes and produces this comedy series.

Peacock is NBC's combatant in the so-called streaming wars, a seven-month window when media giants and tech titans are releasing a raft of new streaming services to take on Netflix. In the case of Peacock, it means even traditional TV networks and cable companies like Comcast are placing big bets that they'll never be able to turn the tide of cord-cutting. More than just skirmishes between megacorporations, these competitive battles will determine who shapes the future of television as well as how many services you'll have to pay for to watch your favorite shows.

Now playing: Watch this: Which streaming service meets your needs?

NBC will launch the Peacock streaming service in April, pinning its streaming hopes on a library including titles like The Office and Parks and Recreation, high-profile movies from its studios, and originals that include a bunch of reboots (including reboots of reboots).

This is a developing story; check back for updates.