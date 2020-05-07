NBC's Peacock streaming service is coming to Xbox devices

NBC

Peacock, NBCUniversal's upcoming streaming service, will be available on Microsoft's Xbox One family of devices when it launches nationwide on July 15, according to a press announcement Thursday. That includes Xbox One S and Xbox One X devices.

NBC also announced this week Peacock's integration with Apple devices, including the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.

Peacock, which started rolling out as a preview version to Comcast customers in April, will offer a free tier for streaming 7,500 hours of movies, shows, live and on-demand programming. A paid tier, called Peacock Premium, will be available for $4.99 per month with 15,000 hours of TV, movies and more. That version will still have ads. If you'd like to remove adds, tack on an additional $5 per month for the luxe version.

When it launches, Peacock will be available to download on Xbox through the Microsoft Store. We've reviewed the Comcast version of Peacock's service, so check that out, as well as our FAQ on what exactly is included.