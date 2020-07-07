NBC's Peacock: Prices, free trial, discounts, launch date, devices, shows and movies

Enlarge Image Angela Lang/CNET

Peacock, a streaming service from Comcast-owned NBCUniversal, fully launches July 15 in the US, with a seven-day free trial for its premium tiers and an always-free tier that lets you sample about half its library of shows and movies with advertising. Peacock will have a big catalog with about 20,000 hours of shows, movies, news, sports, skit-style clips and exclusive big-budget original programming. But, at least so far, it doesn't have deals in place for you to watch it on Roku or Amazon Fire TV devices.

Competing with the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and others, Peacock is the last big new service going live in the flood of them launching from tech and media giants over the last year -- though, technically, Peacock has launched already. Peacock kicked off as a "sneak peek" April 15 for some Comcast customers only.

But the nationwide launch on July 15 will widen the service to anyone in the US who wants to watch it, and Peacock's first original shows and movies will drop then too. A limited version of the service, with about half the catalog, will be free with advertising. You can unlock the full library of shows and movies for a price. If you preorder an annual subscription before launch, you can get a $20 discount for the first year. It will launch with a standard seven-day free trial for its premium tiers, and people who sign up on a Google platform like Android after launch can snag an extended free trial until October.

And Peacock is working on deals, like ones it already has with parent company Comcast and with Cox Communications, to bundle Peacock Premium with their cable services as a no-added-cost perk. (Full details on deals, free trials and discount for Peacock are below.)

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, however, several plans for Peacock's wider rollout were upended. Filming production of original programming is largely shut down now, and the plan to piggyback Peacock's national launch on NBC's live coverage of the summer Olympics is moot now that the games have been pushed back to 2021. So when Peacock does launch in July across the US, it won't be precisely what NBC envisioned.

But the service will have a number of new original shows and movies to watch July 15. Peacock's launch slate of originals available includes Brave New World, which is Peacock's marquee sci-fi drama adapting Aldous Huxley's novel, and a Psych movie sequel. (More details on the full launch slate below, too.)

Peacock is NBCUniversal's entry in the so-called streaming wars, a seven-month window with big-budget service launches stacking on top of it each other. Netflix dominates streaming subscriptions, and Peacock also faces new services like Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, and WarnerMedia's HBO Max -- not to mention Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and CBS All Access, among other established options. (Note: ViacomCBS is the parent company of CNET.) These battles will not only determine who shapes the future of television as streaming becomes the norm, they'll also influence how many services you pay for to watch your favorite shows and movies.

Because of the coronavirus and its respiratory disease, COVID-19, shutting down television production globally, the majority of Peacock's originals were disrupted. While it will have 11 originals available at launch in July (and Peacock has said it is optimistic that its Punky Brewster and Saved by the Bell reboots will be available this year), much of its exclusive, new programming won't materialize until far later than planned. Not until 2021 will Peacock "arguably really be hitting its stride," according to Matt Strauss, the executive in charge of Peacock.

But Peacock will still have a big vault of existing shows and movies to stream there, including The Office (available next year), Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock and Law & Order, not to mention tons of movies from its Universal and Dreamworks Animation studios. Peacock is also licensing shows and movies from other companies. Its latest deal is with ViacomCBS for a handful of series that originally ran on CBS, Showtime, the CW and BET, plus a list of movies from Paramount, including The Godfather trilogy. Past seasons of the Paramount TV show Yellowstone will stream there too. (See below for a deeper dive into the catalog.)

Peacock is unusual in the "streaming wars" in that it has a free tier. This free version of the service includes ads and will wall off roughly half of Peacock's programming. It's also unusual among the crop of new services in that it will have live sports and news, while most of the newest streamings services are focused squarely on video-on-demand catalogs along the lines of Netflix.

So is Peacock worth paying for? All the details on Peacock are below, but basically: If you love NBC's style of programming or you want even more big-name movies to stream -- and especially if Netflix has spoiled you into hating ads -- you may find yourself paying for yet another streaming service.

When will Peacock launch?

Peacock will launch for everyone else in the US on July 15. NBCUniversal launched a "preview" of Peacock's streaming service April 15 for Comcast's Xfinity X1 cable customers and its Flex streaming customers.

International expansion will come, NBC said, but it didn't specify a timeline.

Peacock's launch comes near the tail end of a busy time for new streaming services. April brought the debut of Quibi, a mobile streaming service from Hollywood giant Jeffrey Katzenberg, which is focusing on bite-size films. HBO Max launched in the US at the end of May, and Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus both rolled out in November.

How much will Peacock cost?

Peacock will have three tiers: a limited one that's free, an all-inclusive one that's $5 a month with ads and an all-inclusive one that's $10 a month without ads.

The free tier limits how much you can watch. For example, Peacock planned to offer only select episodes of its originals free, withholding the rest inside its paywall. This limited free tier was planned to have access to roughly half of Peacock's total catalog of movies, current season TV, TV classics, curated daily news, sports, Hispanic programming and Peacock streaming channels.

Both paid tiers are what's called Peacock Premium, basically an all-access pass to everything on the service. That means about 20,000 hours of content, about double the amount on the free tier. Peacock Premium is $5 a month or $50 a year with advertising, or you can upgrade to an ad-free version for $10 a month or $100 a year.

If you preorder a year of the service before launch on July 15, you can save $20 on an annual subscription. Preordering a year of the service with ads costs $30; preordering an ad-free annual subscription costs $80.

Peacock is offering an extended free trial until Oct. 15 if you sign up for the service through its Android app. Android and Android TV users can unlock the ad-supported level of Peacock Premium free until Oct. 15, at which point they'll be charged the normal $5-a-month rate.

And other people can score discounts that can cut the cost of Peacock if you're already a customer of companies that have Peacock deals. Peacock will continue to give Comcast X1 and Flex subscribers the Premium version of the service at a $5 discount. So if they want to watch with advertising, they pay nothing for Peacock Premium; if they want to watch ad-free, they need to pay $5 a month.

Cox customers also get that $5-off deal. Peacock has said it's working on partnerships to offer this discount to a wider array of consumers.

For now, during the "preview" launch of Peacock for Comcast customers only, that limited free tier doesn't really exist, but it is still expected to be part of Peacock's nationwide launch now planned for July 15. More details on that free tier are below.

The ad-supported, all-inclusive version of the service is free for Comcast X1 and Flex customers as a perk of doing business with Comcast already. These customers can also upgrade to watch Peacock ad-free by paying $5 a month. If they want to upgrade to ad-free, X1 and Flex customers can do so on www.peacocktv.com.

Right now the pricing at Peacock's competition runs the gamut.

Now playing: Watch this: Peacock pricing, bundles and shows: The lowdown on NBC's...

Among the services that have ad-supported options, Hulu is $6 a month with ads and $12 a month ad-free. CBS All Access charges $6 for its tier with advertising and $10 for the ad-free version. And Quibi, a mobile-only subscription video service with an eye-popping lineup of stars, has set its monthly rate at $5 with ads and $8 ad-free.



By comparison, Netflix, which has no ads, offers its cheapest tier at $9 a month, while its most popular plan is $13. Apple TV Plus is $5 a month, Disney Plus is $7 a month, and HBO Max will be $15 a month when it launches in May. None of them include advertising.

What devices can I watch it on?

For now the "sneak peek" version of Peacock is only available to stream through Comcast's own platforms. That means Xfinity X1 cable customers and Flex streaming customers can watch Peacock on TVs through their X1 box or Flex streaming box.

For the nationwide launch in July, so far Peacock has confirmed support on:

Apple devices: You'll be able to stream the service on apps for the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. You'll be able to sign up for Peacock or upgrade your membership with in-app purchases too. And Apple will also integrate Peacock into its own TV app, which allows you to congregate certain streaming channels together to watch them in one place.

Google devices: Peacock will have support on Google platforms and devices including Android phones and tables and Android TV devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices. People who sign up through Android and Android TV also get free access to Peacock Premium until Oct. 15; after that trial period ends, Peacock Premium costs $5 per month with ads or $10 a month ad-free.

Xbox One consoles: Microsoft's Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X, will have an app for Peacock, and the service itself will be available for download through the Microsoft Store. You can also sign up for or upgrade Peach directly within the Peacock app on Xbox devices using in-app purchase.

Vizio SmartCast TVs

LG Smart TVs

What's up with that name?

Peacock is a nod to NBC's longtime logo and mascot.

At the service's unveiling in January, writer, producer and actress Tina Fey said she originally wanted the title of 30 Rock to be The Peacock. "I was told it was a hard 'no,' and that it would not pass the censors," she said. "And here we are."

What happens to NBC programming on Hulu?

For now, NBC's shows streaming on Hulu aren't going anywhere.

NBC

NBC was a partner in Hulu for years. But last year, NBC and Comcast struck a deal with Disney to give Disney full control. That deal included terms that essentially allow NBC to have programming both on Hulu and on Peacock at the same time.

However, in about two years, NBC has the right (but not the obligation) to take all its programming off Hulu if it chooses.

But "it's too early to tell" whether NBC will want to go that route yet, NBCUniversal Chairman Steve Burke said at the presentation unveiling Peacock in January.

Shows and movies: What will I be able to watch on Peacock?

The company has said Peacock Premium will have about 20,000 hours of content available; about half of it will be available on the free, ad-supported tier.

The plans described below were formulated before the coronavirus upended the status quo around the country. Not only are people across the nation confined to their homes and streaming more, television productions globally have shut down. And the Olympics, which NBC broadcasts in the US, were planned to be a big hook for Peacock's nationwide launch in July; now, the games are postponed until 2021.

Another important note about available shows: Peacock also doesn't have The Office to stream until next year. Netflix has the rights to it until 2021.

Though the service's programming leans into NBCUniversal's back catalog and its franchises, Peacock is also licensing programming from other companies to stream. A deal with ViacomCBS, for example, will give Peacock full seasons of the shows Ray Donovan, The Affair, Undercover Boss, The Game, Everybody Hates Chris and Real Husbands of Hollywood at launch. That deal will also bring certain classic Paramount movies on Peacock over the course of more than three years, such as The Godfather trilogy, Catch Me If You Can, The Talented Mr. Ripley, American Beauty, Patriot Games, Last Holiday, Fatal Attraction, The Firm, An Officer and a Gentleman and more.

By the time of Peacock's national launch, it will have 11 total originals. The series will have all their episodes available at once to stream, a la Netflix.

The launch originals are:

As originally planned, Peacock said its free library will include:

Next-day access to current seasons of NBC broadcast shows in their first season (known as freshmen series).

Select episodes of marquee Peacock originals (but not full seasons).

Curated genre channels, which NBC has characterized as things like SNL Vault, Family Movie Night and Olympic Profiles.

Complete classic series and popular movies.

Curated daily news and sports programming, including the Olympics.

Spanish-language content.

With the Premium membership, you basically get an all-access pass. It includes everything on the free tier plus:

Full seasons of Peacock originals.

Next-day access to current seasons of returning NBC broadcast shows.

Early access to NBC's late-night talk shows. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will stream early on Peacock at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Late Night with Seth Meyers at 9 p.m. ET.

Additional sports, like Premier League soccer.

For its originals, the company is leaning toward new series from talent who have a long track record at NBC, like Tiny Fey, Amy Poehler and Mindy Kaling. It's also betting on reboots of shows with an enduring appeal. It's already announced a revival of Battlestar Galactica (itself a reboot of the 1970s sci-fi series) by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail and reboots of Punky Brewster and Saved by the Bell. According to Deadline, NBCUniversal hopes to make a reboot of The Office, which itself was a remake of a British series.

Peacock will also include live programming, which originally was to include the now postponed Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

As far as news programming, Peacock will draw from brands like NBC News, Sky News, MSNBC and CNBC. It'll stream same-day broadcasts of NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt and Meet the Press with Chuck Todd; live news channels will include NBC News Now, Sky News and NBC/Sky Global News (a new channel); it'll feature clips from Today, CNBC, MSNBC, E! News, NBC Nightly News and Meet the Press; and it'll widen into original content from the Meet the Press franchise, investigative documentaries including full seasons of Dateline and Lock Up, and library documentaries from NBC News and CNBC.

The following is the original, planned slate that NBC had arranged for Peacock, but the timing of most of these projects is unclear.

Original drama

Dr. Death, based on the true-crime podcast, starring Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater.



A revival of Battlestar Galactica (itself a reboot of the 1970s sci-fi series) by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail.

Brave New World, based on the dystopian novel by Aldous Huxley and starring Demi Moore and Alden Ehrenreich from Solo: A Star Wars Story. This is expected to be available in 2020.

Angelyne, a limited series from Emmy Rossum about a surgically enhanced LA pop-culture icon.

One of Us Is Lying, based on the best-selling young adult mystery-thriller.

An anthology series that'll base its first installment on Hatching Twitter, Nick Bilton's best-selling book about the creation of that social network.



The Capture, a conspiracy thriller touching on surveillance and misinformation, which ran on the BBC in the UK.



Armas De Mujer, starring Kate del Castillo, a dramedy from the team behind Telemundo's La Reina del Sur.



A Queer as Folk reboot.

A kids-version of The Tonight Show.

Original comedy

Rutherford Falls, starring Ed Helms, who also co-created the show with Mike Schur (the showrunner for The Good Place and co-creator of Parks and Recreation) and Sierra Teller Ornelas, who's produced ABC's Splitting Up Together and NBC's Superstore.

Straight Talk, from Rashida Jones, about two main characters with opposing ideologies forced into an odd coupling.

A Saved by the Bell reboot, with original cast members including Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez, from 30 Rock's Tracey Wigfield. This is expected to be available in 2020.

The Punky Brewster reboot, starring Soleil Moon Frye as a grownup version of the titular character. This is expected to be available in 2020.

A new season of A.P. Bio, starring Glenn Howerton and Patton Oswalt.

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, a second movie spinoff from the series Psych. This is expected to be available in 2020.

The Adventure Zone, a fantasy animated comedy series based on the Dungeons & Dragons podcast and best-selling graphic novel series.



Clean Slate, starring Laverne Cox as a trans woman who returns to Alabama and reunites with her estranged father after 17 years, produced by legendary producer Norman Lear.



Expecting, produced by Mindy Kaling, about a single woman who asks her gay best friend to be her sperm donor.



Division One, a coming-of-age comedy about an underdog women's collegiate soccer team, produced by Amy Poehler.



MacGruber, based on the Saturday Night Live sketch character who spawned a movie in 2010. Will Forte stars in, writes and produces this comedy series.



Girls5Eva, produced by Tina Fey about a one-hit-wonder girl group from the '90s that reunites for one more shot at stardom.



Lady Parts, a comedy about a female Muslim punk band, which aired on Channel 4 in the UK.



Intelligence, a comedy starring David Schwimmer about a maverick American intelligence agent and a hapless British computer analyst.

Code 404, a cop comedy.

Hitmen, a sitcom about inept contract killers, starring Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, best known as the former hosts of The Great British Bake Off.

Five Bedrooms, about five people who buy a house together.



Original unscripted shows

Who Wrote That, a Saturday Night Live docuseries from creator Lorne Michaels, exploring the famous personalities in front of and behind the camera.

A stand-up special, comedy shorts and a new talk show from Kevin Hart and his LOL Network.

A weekly late night show starring Amber Ruffin and executive produced by Seth Meyers.

A spinoff of Bravo's The Real Housewives franchise.

A racing series from Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Dream Team 2020, a behind-the-scenes documentary series that follows USA Basketball superstars on their Olympic journey to Tokyo, produced in partnership with the NBA.



Hot Water: In Deep with Ryan Lochte, the Olympian from 2016's Rio games attempts to move beyond past scandals and make Team USA again.

United States of Speed, which features the American runners leading Team USA to take on the domination of Jamaica's Usain Bolt.

Run Through the Line, a look at the creation of Nike.

The Greatest Race, which interviews swimmers on both sides of the epic 4x100 relay at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.



Next-day streaming access to new episodes

America's Got Talent: Champions

Blindspot

Bluff City Law

Bring the Funny

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D.

Council of Dads

Ellen's Game of Games

Hollywood Game Night

Indebted

Law and Order: SVU

Lincoln Rhyme

Making It

Manifest

New Amsterdam

Perfect Harmony

Songland

Sunnyside

Superstore

The Blacklist

The Inbetween

The Kenan Show

The Wall

This Is Us

Titan Games

World of Dance

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Daytime broadcasts

Access Hollywood

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Days of Our Lives

TV back-catalog titles, coming in 2020 or 2021

The Office (coming 2021)

Parks and Recreation

30 Rock

A-Team

American Greed

American Ninja Warrior

Bad Girls Club

Bates Motel

Battlestar Galactica

Botched

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Chicago Fire

Chicago P.D.

Chicago Med



Cheers

Chrisley Knows Best

Crossing Jordan

Covert Affairs

Dateline

Don't Be Tardy

Downton Abbey

Everybody Loves Raymond

Face Off

Flipping Out

Frasier

Friday Night Lights

Heroes

Hollywood Game Night

Hollywood Medium

House

Jeff Foxworthy Show

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Killer Couples

King of Queens

Knight Rider

Law and Order



Law and Order: SVU

Law and Order: Criminal Intent



Leave It to Beaver

Lock-Up

Magnum P.I. (1980)

Married to Medicine

Married... With Children

Miami Vice (1984)

Million Dollar Listing

Monk

Murder She Wrote

New Amsterdam

Paranormal Witness

Parenthood

Psych

Roseanne

Royal Pains

Saturday Night Live

Saved by the Bell

Snapped

Southern Charm franchise

Suits

Summer House

Superstore

The George Lopez Show



The Mindy Project

The Profit

The Purge

The Real Housewives franchise

Two and a Half Men

Top Chef

Will & Grace

Yellowstone



Movies

Universal Pictures is developing original films to debut on Peacock, and DreamWorks Animation (the studio behind Shrek, Kung Fu Panda and How to Train Your Dragon) will create original animated content for Peacock too.

Peacock's movie library will include past films from those studios, plus Focus Features, including:

American Gangster

American Pie

American Psycho

Back to the Future

A Beautiful Mind

Big Fat Liar

The Big Lebowski



The Blair Witch Project

The Blues Brothers



Boss Baby



The Bourne franchise

The Break-Up



The Breakfast Club

Bridesmaids

Brokeback Mountain

Bruno

Casino

Changeling

Chicken Run

Children of Men

Cinderella Man



The Croods



Dallas Buyers Club

Definitely Maybe



The Despicable Me franchise

Devil

Do the Right Thing

Dune



Erin Brockovich

E.T. The Extra Terrestrial

Evan Almighty



The Fast & Furious franchise

Field of Dreams

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Get Him to the Greek



The Good Shepherd



The Graduate



Heat (1986)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

How to Train Your Dragon

It's Complicated



Jaws

Jurassic Park



Jurassic Park III

Jurassic Park: The Lost World



Kicking & Screaming



The Kids Are Alright



King Kong



Knocked Up

Liar, Liar



Little Fockers

Little Rascals

Love Happens



Mamma Mia!

Meet the Fockers

Meet Joe Black



Meet the Parents

Moonrise Kingdom

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor



Parenthood

Prince of Egypt



Psycho



Ray

The Road to El Dorado



Scent of a Woman

Schindler's List

The Scorpion King



Shark Tale



Shrek

Sinbad

Something New

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

Tale of Despereaux



Trolls World Tour

Waiting...

Wanted

What Dreams May Come You

Me and Dupree



Kids library, coming in 2020 and 2021

3-2-1 Penguins

Beethoven

Care Bears

Cleopatra in Space

Curious George library

Father of the Pride

Fievel's American Tail

He-Man & Masters of the Universe

Kody Kapow

Madagascar: A Little Wild

Maisy

New Adventures of He-Man

New Adventures of Zorro

Postman Pat

Punky Brewster (Animated)

Sabrina the Teenage Witch

She-Ra

Shelley Duvall's Bedtime Stories

The Chica Show

The Mighty Ones

TrollsTopia

Voltron Force

Voltron Defender of the Universe

Woody Woodpecker

Zafari



Original kids programming

Archibald's Next Big Thing, from Tony Hale of Veep and Arrested Development, this comedy features a chicken who 'yes-ands' his way through life.

Dragon Rescue Riders, in which Dak, Leyla and their dragon friends find strange crystals that change their powers.

DreamWorks Where's Waldo?, an animated series based on the iconic character.

Curious George, an animated series that continues the adventures of beloved character George for a new generation of preschoolers.

Spanish-language programming

Peacock will lean into Telemundo to reach Hispanic audiences with the streaming service, with more than 3,000 hours of Telemundo's programming. So far, the company has specified that this will include the original dramedy Armas de Mujer, a new series from the makers of La Reina del Sur, and popular library titles 100 Dias Para Volver, Betty in NY, El Barón and Preso No. 1.

100 Días para Enamorarnos

Al Otro Lado Del Muro

Betty En NY

Chiquis N' Control

Corazón Valiente

¿Dónde está Elisa?

El Barón

El Chema

El Rostro De La Venganza

Guerra de Ídolos

Historias De La Virgen Morena

José José

La Querida Del Centauro

Larrymania

Más Sabe El Diablo

Mi Familia Perfecta

Perro Amor

Preso No. 1

¿Quién es Quién?

Reina de Corazones

Relaciones Peligrosas

Santa Diabla

The Riveras

Un Poquito Tuyo

Victoria



Peacock Virtual Channels