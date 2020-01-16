NBC's Peacock streaming service will be free with ads

NBC

NBCUniversal's coming streaming service, Peacock, will have an free tier with advertising, the company said Thursday. But to get Peacock's so-called "Premium" selection, which has all Peacock's original programming and double the library, you need to pay either $5 a month to stream with advertising or $10 to go ad free.

It launches April 15 to Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, and it will rollout July 15 across the US.

If you're a Comcast or Cox customer, you basically score $5 off: You can get the ad-supported Premium membership free or the ad-free version for $5. NBC said it was working on more partnerships to offer this discount to a wider array of people.

The news was part of the Comcast unit's unveiling of Peacock in a two-hour livestream presentation at the company's storied 30 Rockefeller Plaza headquarters in New York.

What're the main differences between the free Peacock catalog and the Premium one?

The free library is about 7,500 hours of video, including:

Next-day access to current seasons of broadcast shows in their first season (known as freshmen series)

Select episodes of marquee Peacock originals (but not full seasons)

Curated Peacock streaming genre channels such as "SNL Vault," "Family Movie Night" and "Olympic Profiles"

Complete classic series and popular movies

Curated daily news and sports programming including the Olympics

Spanish-language content

With the Premium membership, you basically get an all-access pass. It has 15,000 hours of video, and you get:

Full seasons of Peacock originals

Next-day access to current seasons of returning broadcast shows

Early access to late-night talk shows, so you don't have to stay up as late to watch Jimmy Fallon (which will stream at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET) or Seth Meyers

Additional sports, like Premier League soccer



The decision to make Peacock free puts the service closer to a music-streaming model used by Spotify, which offers a free tier with ads as an on-ramp for paying subscribers. Though free, ad-supported streaming video has plenty of precedent, the trend among streaming services lately -- especially those with high-quality programming like Peacock's -- is to eschew ads and put everything behind a paywall.

Peacock is NBC's combatant in the so-called streaming wars, a seven-month window when media giants and tech titans are releasing a raft of new streaming services to take on Netflix. More than just skirmishes between megacorporations, these competitive battles will determine not only who shapes the future of television as streaming becomes the norm but also how many services you'll have to pay for to watch your favorite shows.

And in the case of Peacock, it means even traditional TV networks and cable companies like Comcast are placing big bets that they'll never be able to turn the tide of cord-cutting.

Now playing: Watch this: Which streaming service meets your needs?

It's likely that NBC strategized a free tier based on its experience with Hulu, which until last year was partly owned by Comcast's NBC. Hulu is $6 a month with ads and $12 a month without, but it began its life as a free, ad-supported site to stream shows. It's also possible NBC learned a lesson from Seeso, a paid, comedy-focused streaming service that it launched in 2014. Seeso folded less than three years later.

"With Peacock, we're giving consumers the free service they want and advertisers the reach and scale they desperately need -- this is the best thing to happen to everyone's screens in a long time," Linda Yaccarino, NBCUniversal's chairman of advertising and partnerships, said in a statement.

Peacock will have five minutes of ads per hour unless you have the ad-free tier, the company said. Traditional networks' ad load can reach up to 15 minutes an hour. And Peacock also won't repeat the same commercial over and over, it added. It'll include things like "pause ads" that take over the full screen when the viewer pauses the video and "binge ads" that'll sponsor a fourth episode of a program without other ads if you watch three episodes.

Advertisers including State Farm, Target, and Unilever are going to be sponsoring the launch of Peacock.

Netflix, which has no ads, offers its cheapest tier at $9 a month, while its most popular plan is $13. Apple TV Plus is $5 a month, Disney Plus is $7 a month, and HBO Max will be $15 a month when it launches in May; none of them have ads.

NBC will launch the Peacock streaming service in April, pinning its streaming hopes on a library including titles like The Office and Parks and Recreation, high-profile movies from its studios, and originals that include a bunch of reboots (including reboots of reboots).

This is a developing story; check back for updates.