NBA to stream game on Facebook Live in India

Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

For the first time ever, the NBA is streaming a regular-season game on Facebook Live for basketball fans in India.

The league said it will stream Sunday night's matchup between the Golden State Warriors in Sacramento against the Kings.

The game between All-Stars Stephen Curry and DeMarcus Cousins and two of the NBA's most tech-savvy teams at the new high-tech Golden 1 Center, will be streamed only in India as part of the Kings' fourth-annual "Bollywood Night" promotion celebrating traditional Indian culture and entertainment.

"Through this groundbreaking live broadcast, we'll be able to engage new fans, introduce many to the excitement of NBA basketball for the first time, and share the Kings' cultural showcase that Sacramento-based fans enjoy every year -- through an incredibly powerful network that brings people together," Kings' majority owner Vivek Ranadive, a tech software magnate who also happens to be from India, said in a statement.

Sunday's commercial-free stream on the world's largest social network comes as the NBA earlier this season introduced Mobile View, which puts fans closer to the action with zoomed-in shots on its League Pass subscription service. That streaming option came shortly after the league said it will broadcast one game each week in virtual reality.