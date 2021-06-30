Elon Musk on Starlink broadband NASA and the Mars methane mystery Dragon Man skull Loki episode 4 Black Widow review IRS child tax credit portals
NBA playoffs: How to watch, stream Suns vs. Clippers tonight on ESPN

Fans can watch the game live on Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV and more, no cable subscription required.

The 2021 NBA playoffs are down to the conference championships as the four remaining teams battle for an NBA Finals spot. The games are broadcast live on national and cable networks -- namely TNT, ESPN and ABC -- but thanks to live TV streaming services, NBA fans don't need a cable subscription to watch. 

Tonight brings Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers. The Suns advance to the NBA Finals with a win, while a Clippers victory forces a Game 7 on Friday night. Tipoff for tonight's tilt is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET) on ESPN. Here's everything you need to know to stream the action, no cable required.

gettyimages-1233710021

Paul George and the Clippers will once again seek to keep their championship hopes alive when they take on the Suns on Wednesday night.

 Michael Gonzales/NBAE/Getty Images

What's the schedule for the NBA playoffs?

The 2021 NBA playoffs started Saturday, May 22, and the second round concluded on Sunday, June 20. The conference finals continue this weekend and into next week with alternating games scheduled every day. The 2021 NBA Finals are scheduled to start July 8. As in past years, each playoff series requires four games to win and runs up to seven games.

Here's the schedule for the next few days. 

Wednesday, June 30

  • No. 2 Phoenix Suns at No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers, 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on ESPN (Suns lead 3-2).

Thursday, July 1

  • No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks at No. 5 Atlanta Hawks, 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET on TNT (series tied 2-2).

Friday, July 2

  • No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers at No. 2 Phoenix Suns, Game 7 (if necessary). 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on ESPN (Suns lead 3-2).

Check out the full 2021 NBA playoffs schedule at NBA.com.

How can I watch the NBA playoffs on TV live without cable?

Four of the five major live TV streaming services offer ESPN, TNT and ABC (all but Sling TV), but not every service carries your local ABC station, so check the links below to make sure it's available in your area. Sling, to its credit, will be simulcasting the games that air on ABC. 

If you have FuboTV, you'll need something else to catch the games on TNT. Our top picks? For the most complete option -- and a better app -- check out YouTube TV. If you want to get all the games for the cheapest rate, Sling TV is the pick. 

YouTube TV

Carries ABC, ESPN and TNT

Google's live TV streaming service offers all the channels you'll need for the NBA playoffs for $65 per month.

$65 at YouTube TV

Sling TV Orange

Carries ESPN and TNT and the games that air on ABC (through ESPN3)

Sling TV's Orange package offers ESPN and TNT for $35 per month. While it does not carry ABC, Sling says it will simulcast the games that air on ABC through ESPN3.

$35 at Sling TV

Hulu Plus Live TV

Carries ABC, ESPN and TNT

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $65 a month and includes all of the channels you'll need for the NBA Playoffs.

$65 at Hulu

AT&T TV

Carries ABC, ESPN and TNT

AT&T TV's basic Entertainment package costs $70 and carries all the channels you'll need for the NBA playoffs.

$70 at AT&T TV

FuboTV

Carries ABC and ESPN but not TNT

FuboTV offers ABC and ESPN as part of its $65-per-month Basic plan but does not have TNT.

$65 at FuboTV

Are fans allowed at the games?

Whereas the 2020 playoffs took place in a Walt Disney World bubble in Orlando, Florida, the NBA has played its 2020-21 season in regular arenas with fans increasingly coming back to stadiums as local COVID-19 restrictions have eased. Fans are allowed at playoff games this year, though the exact number in each venue will vary.