NBA playoffs: How to watch, stream Hawks vs. Bucks tonight on TNT

The 2021 NBA playoffs are quickly winding down. After the Phoenix Suns punched their ticket to the NBA Finals Wednesday night, they await the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks. The good news for fans is that the remaining playoff games are broadcast live on national and cable networks -- namely TNT for the Eastern Conference Finals and ABC for the NBA Finals. Thanks to live TV streaming services, you don't need a cable subscription to watch.

Tonight brings Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals with the Bucks looking to rally without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo who was ruled out for this contest after being injured in a Game 4 loss. Tipoff for tonight's tilt is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. PT (8:30 p.m. ET) on TNT. Here's everything you need to know to stream the action, no cable required.

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

What's the schedule for the NBA playoffs?



The 2021 NBA playoffs started Saturday, May 22, and the second round concluded on Sunday, June 20. The conference finals continue this weekend and into next week with alternating games scheduled every day. The 2021 NBA Finals are scheduled to start on July 8. As in past years, each playoff series requires four games to win and runs up to seven games.

Here's the schedule for the next few days.

Thursday, July 1

No. 5 Atlanta Hawks at No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks, 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET on TNT (series tied 2-2).

Saturday, July 3

No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks at No. 5 Atlanta Hawks, Game 6. 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

Monday, July 5

No. 5 Atlanta Hawks at No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks, Game 7 (if necessary). 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

Check out the full 2021 NBA playoffs schedule at NBA.com.

How can I watch the NBA playoffs on TV live without cable?



Four of the five major live TV streaming services offer TNT and ABC (all but Sling TV), but not every service carries your local ABC station, so check the links below to make sure it's available in your area. Sling, to its credit, will be simulcasting the games that air on ABC.

If you have FuboTV, you'll need something else to catch the games on TNT. Our top picks? For the most complete option -- and a better app -- check out YouTube TV. If you want to get all the games for the cheapest rate, Sling TV is the pick.

Google's live TV streaming service offers all the channels you'll need for the NBA playoffs for $65 per month. Read our YouTube TV review.

Sling TV's Orange package offers TNT for $35 per month. While it does not carry ABC, Sling says it will simulcast the games that air on ABC through ESPN3. Read our Sling TV review.

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $65 a month and includes all of the channels you'll need for the NBA Playoffs. Read our Hulu Plus Live TV review.

AT&T TV's basic Entertainment package costs $70 and carries all the channels you'll need for the NBA playoffs. Read our AT&T TV review.

FuboTV offers ABC as part of its $65-per-month Basic plan but does not have TNT. Read our FuboTV review.

Are fans allowed at the games?



Whereas the 2020 playoffs took place in a Walt Disney World bubble in Orlando, Florida, the NBA has played its 2020-21 season in regular arenas with fans increasingly coming back to stadiums as local COVID-19 restrictions have eased. Fans are allowed at playoff games this year, though the exact number in each venue will vary.