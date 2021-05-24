NBA playoffs 2021: Schedule, how to watch Heat vs. Bucks, Blazers vs. Nuggets today on TNT

With the conclusion of the NBA regular season and the play-in tournament, it's time for the playoffs. NBA fans can look forward to high-stakes basketball nearly every day through early July, complete with real cheering by thousands of in-person attendees in actual home arenas as COVID-19 restrictions loosen -- a welcome change after the bubble of 2020.

After a busy Saturday and exciting Sunday, Monday brings the first Game 2s in a TNT doubleheader. The early matchup features the Heat taking on the Bucks at 4:30 p.m. PT (7:30 p.m. ET) while the late game has the Trail Blazers taking on the Nuggets at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET).

Here's everything you need to know to watch live, no cable required.

What's the schedule for the first round of the NBA playoffs?



The 2021 NBA playoffs started this past weekend and will continue throughout the first half of the summer. The Finals are scheduled to start July 8 and could end as late as July 22. As in past years, each playoff series potentially runs seven games.

Here's the schedule for the next few days.

Monday, May 23

No. 6 Miami Heat at No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks, 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET on TNT (Bucks lead series 1-0)

No. 6 Portland Trail Blazers at No. 3 Denver Nuggets, 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET on TNT (Blazers lead series 1-0)

Tuesday, May 24

No. 7 Boston Celtics at No. 2 Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET on TNT (Nets lead series 1-0)

No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers at No. 2 Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET on TNT (Suns lead series 1-0)

No. 5 Dallas Mavericks at No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers, 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV (Mavericks lead series 1-0)

Wednesday, May 25

No. 8 Washington Wizards at No. 1 Philadelphia 76ers, 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on NBA TV (76ers lead series 1-0)

No. 5 Atlanta Hawks at No. 4 New York Knicks, 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on TNT (Hawks lead series 1-0)

No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies at No. 1 Utah Jazz, 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET on TNT (Grizzlies lead series 1-0)

How can I watch the NBA playoffs on TV live without cable?



Four of the five major live TV streaming services offer ESPN, TNT and ABC (all but Sling TV), but not every service carries your local ABC station, so check the links below to make sure it's available in your area. Sling, to its credit, will be simulcasting the games that air on ABC.

If you have FuboTV, you'll need something else to catch the games on TNT. Getting NBA TV, which will have some coverage as well, may require an additional fee.

Our top picks? For the most complete option -- and a better app -- check out YouTube TV. If you want to get all the games for the cheapest rate, Sling TV is the pick.

Google's live TV streaming service offers all the channels you'll need for the NBA playoffs for $65 per month. Read our YouTube TV review.

Sling TV's Orange package offers ESPN and TNT for $35 per month. While it does not carry ABC, Sling says it will simulcast the games that air on ABC through ESPN3. Getting NBA TV, however, requires the additional $11 per month Sports Extra add-on.

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $65 a month and includes three of the channels you'll need for the NBA Playoffs, with the exception being NBA TV. Read our Hulu Plus Live TV review.

AT&T TV's basic Entertainment package costs $70 and carries ABC, ESPN and TNT. To get NBA TV, however, you will need to upgrade to the $85 per month Choice option. Read our AT&T TV review.

FuboTV offers ABC and ESPN as part of its $65 per month "Basic" plan but does not have TNT. To get NBA TV you will need the $8 Extra package. Read our FuboTV review.

Will fans be allowed at the games?



Whereas the 2020 playoffs took place in a Walt Disney World bubble in Orlando, Florida, the NBA has played its 2020-21 season in regular arenas with fans increasingly coming back to stadiums as local COVID-19 restrictions have eased. Fans are allowed at playoff games this year, though the exact number in each venue will vary.