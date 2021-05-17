NBA playoffs 2021: How to watch the play-in games and the rest of the postseason

The NBA regular season has reached its end and now the fun begins. In years past the top eight teams in the Eastern and Western Conferences made the playoffs, but new for the 2021 season is a special play-in tournament to figure out the final two playoff spots in each region.

The play-in tournament begins on May 18 with the actual playoffs starting on May 22. The play-in games will air on TNT and ESPN while the playoffs will air on those channels as well as ABC.

Here's everything you need to know to catch all the basketball fun this postseason.

Read more: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2021: First-round matchups, how to watch today without cable

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Who are the play-in teams and what are their seeds?

In the Eastern Conference the play-in teams, in order of seeding, are:

7. Boston Celtics

8. Washington Wizards

9. Indiana Pacers

10. Charlotte Hornets

In the Western Conference the teams are:

7. Los Angeles Lakers

8. Golden State Warriors

9. Memphis Grizzlies

10. San Antonio Spurs

What is the schedule for the play-in tournament?

The first games will take place on Tuesday, May 18 and Wednesday, May 19 on TNT and ESPN respectively. The final games of the play-in are set for Thursday and Friday.

Here's the full schedule:

Tuesday, May 18 (Eastern Conference)

No. 10 Hornets at No. 9 Pacers (6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, TNT)

No. 8 Wizards at No. 7 Celtics (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, TNT)

Wednesday, May 19 (Western Conference)

No. 10 Spurs at No. 9 Grizzlies (7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT, ESPN)

No. 8 Warriors at No. 7 Lakers (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, ESPN)

Thursday, May 20 (Eastern Conference)

9/10 winner vs. 7/8 loser (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. ET, TNT)

Friday, May 21 (Western Conference)

9/10 winner vs. 7/8 loser (TBD, ESPN)

How does the NBA play-in tournament work?

The structure for the games is as follows:

The teams with the seventh and eighth-best records in each conference will face off in one game while the teams in ninth and tenth place play in another. The winner of seven-versus-eight becomes the seventh seed of that conference and joins the official playoff bracket. The loser of that game plays the winner of the nine-versus-ten to see who becomes the eighth seed.

It's a bit complicated, but luckily the NBA created this handy chart for those looking for a visualization.

NBA

How can I watch the NBA playoffs on TV live without cable?



Four of the five major live TV streaming services offer ESPN, TNT and ABC (all but Sling TV), but not every service carries your local ABC station, so check the links below to make sure it's available in your area. If you have FuboTV you'll need something else to catch the games on TNT.

Getting NBA TV, which will have some coverage as well, may require an additional fee.

Our pick? For the most complete solution, check out YouTube TV.

Google's live TV streaming service offers all the channels you'll need for the NBA playoffs for $65 per month. Read our YouTube TV review.

Sling TV's Orange package offers ESPN and TNT for $35 per month. It does not, however, carry ABC and NBA TV requires the additional $15 per month Sports Extra add-on.

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $65 a month and includes three of the channels you'll need for the NBA Playoffs, with the exception being NBA TV. Read our Hulu Plus Live TV review.

AT&T TV's basic Entertainment package costs $70 and carries ABC, ESPN and TNT. To get NBA TV, however, you will need to upgrade to the $85 per month Choice option. Read our AT&T TV review.

FuboTV offers ABC and ESPN as part of its $65 per month "Basic" plan but does not have TNT. To get NBA TV you will need the $8 Extra package. Read our FuboTV review.

When do the playoffs start?

The actual NBA playoffs will begin on Saturday, May 22. The last game for the NBA Finals will be, if necessary, on July 22.

Will fans be allowed at the games?

Whereas the 2020 playoffs took place in a Walt Disney World bubble in Orlando, the NBA has played its 2020-21 season in regular arenas with fans increasingly coming back to stadiums as local COVID-19 restrictions have eased. Fans are allowed at playoff games this year, though the exact number in each venue will vary.