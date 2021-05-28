NBA playoffs 2021: How to stream Knicks vs. Hawks, Clippers vs. Mavericks today on ESPN

Playoff basketball is here and NBA fans can look forward to high-stakes basketball nearly every day through early July. This includes real cheering by thousands of in-person attendees at actual home arenas as COVID-19 restrictions loosen -- a welcome change after the bubble of 2020.

The playoffs continue Friday, with a new slate of Game 3s. The New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks kick off the fun at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) on ESPN. At 5:30 p.m. PT (8:30 p.m. ET), the Brooklyn Nets take on the Boston Celtics on ABC. The late-game features the Los Angeles Clippers heading to Dallas to battle the Mavericks at 6:30 p.m. PT (9:30 p.m. ET) on ESPN.

Here's everything you need to know to watch live, no cable required.

What's the schedule for the first round of the NBA playoffs?



The 2021 NBA playoffs started this past weekend and will continue throughout the first half of the summer. The Finals are scheduled to start July 8 and could end as late as July 22. As in past years, each playoff series potentially runs seven games.

Here's the schedule for the next few days.

Friday, May 28

No. 4 New York Knicks at No. 5 Atlanta Hawks, 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on ESPN (Series tied 1-1)

No. 2 Brooklyn Nets at No. 7 Boston Celtics, 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET on ABC (Nets lead series 2-0)

No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers at No. 5 Dallas Mavericks, 6:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (Mavericks lead series 2-0)

Saturday, May 29

No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks at No. 6 Miami Heat, 10:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. ET on TNT (Bucks lead series 3-0)

No. 3 Denver Nuggets at No. 6 Portland Trail Blazers, 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET on TNT (Nuggets lead series 2-1)

No. 1 Philadelphia 76ers at No. 8 Washington Wizards, 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on ESPN (76ers lead series 2-0)

No. 1 Utah Jazz at No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies, 6:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (Series tied 1-1)

Sunday, May 30

No. 4 New York Knicks at No. 5 Atlanta Hawks, 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on ABC (Series tied 1-1)

No. 2 Phoenix Suns at No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers, 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET on ABC (Lakers lead series 2-1)

No. 2 Brooklyn Nets at No. 7 Boston Celtics, 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on TNT (Nets lead series 2-0)

No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers at No. 5 Dallas Mavericks, 6:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET on TNT (Mavericks lead series 2-0)

How can I watch the NBA playoffs on TV live without cable?



Four of the five major live TV streaming services offer ESPN, TNT and ABC (all but Sling TV), but not every service carries your local ABC station, so check the links below to make sure it's available in your area. Sling, to its credit, will be simulcasting the games that air on ABC.

If you have FuboTV, you'll need something else to catch the games on TNT. Getting NBA TV, which will have some coverage as well, may require an additional fee.

Our top picks? For the most complete option -- and a better app -- check out YouTube TV. If you want to get all the games for the cheapest rate, Sling TV is the pick.

Google's live TV streaming service offers all the channels you'll need for the NBA playoffs for $65 per month. Read our YouTube TV review.

Sling TV's Orange package offers ESPN and TNT for $35 per month. While it does not carry ABC, Sling says it will simulcast the games that air on ABC through ESPN3. Getting NBA TV, however, requires the additional $11 per month Sports Extra add-on.

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $65 a month and includes three of the channels you'll need for the NBA Playoffs, with the exception being NBA TV. Read our Hulu Plus Live TV review.

AT&T TV's basic Entertainment package costs $70 and carries ABC, ESPN and TNT. To get NBA TV, however, you will need to upgrade to the $85 per month Choice option. Read our AT&T TV review.

FuboTV offers ABC and ESPN as part of its $65 per month "Basic" plan but does not have TNT. To get NBA TV you will need the $8 Extra package. Read our FuboTV review.

Will fans be allowed at the games?



Whereas the 2020 playoffs took place in a Walt Disney World bubble in Orlando, Florida, the NBA has played its 2020-21 season in regular arenas with fans increasingly coming back to stadiums as local COVID-19 restrictions have eased. Fans are allowed at playoff games this year, though the exact number in each venue will vary.